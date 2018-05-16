EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3482281" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in northwest suburban Barrington Hills searched auto repair shops and dealerships for any sign of a Toyota that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist last we

Police in northwest suburban Barrington Hills searched auto repair shops and dealerships for any sign of a Toyota that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist last week.Officers responding to a call of a crash at 10:01 p.m. Friday found a damaged bicycle on the shoulder of the roadway on Illinois Route 59 near Illinois Route 68, police said.The biker, identified as 28-year-old Rafal Ryndak of Schiller Park, had been thrown several feet. A cross marked the spot where he was killed. The memorial was surrounded by candles, flowers and the Polish flag on Wednesday.Police said they're looking for the vehicle involved, which may be a black 2007 or later Toyota Tundra pickup or a 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV.Investigators said the vehicle will have extensive damage to the passenger side and front area, including a missing piece below the headlight and above the bumper, which was found on the scene.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest should call police at (847) 551-3006.Neighbor Carol Klafeta recalled how Ryndek shoveled her driveway in the winter and was very friendly.Klafeta said Ryndek suffered serious injuries several years ago in a motorcycle crash, adding that he was still not fully recovered but rode his bike everywhere.