Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the woman accused of killing a nail salon worker over a $35 manicure bill.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Las Vegas police searched for a woman accused of using a stolen car to run over and kill a nail salon worker after failing to pay for a $35 manicure.

Police were trying to identify the woman and were investigating the crime as a murder, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

The woman got a manicure Saturday at a salon about a mile and a half (2 kilometers) from the Las Vegas Strip, but her credit card was declined when she went to pay.

The woman went to her car, telling salon workers she would come back to pay another way but then tried to drive away, according to police Lt. Ray Spencer.

The manicurist ran in front of the car to try to stop the woman from driving off but was hit by the vehicle, police said. The woman drove away, and the manicurist was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The suspect was in a rental car that had been stolen three weeks ago, Spencer said. The car was found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators don't believe the person who rented the car was connected to the crime and were reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the woman.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the manicurist as 51-year-old Ngoc Q. Nguyen of Garden Grove, California, and said the cause of death was multiple blunt-force injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmanicurewoman killedNevada
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
5 shot in Chicago on 1st day of 2019
Wis. woman finds home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
Deputies: Man flashed gun at teens before fatal crash involving 14-year-old driver
1 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Hillside
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
Show More
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
1 killed, 1 critically injured in NW Side apartment building fire
Police grab baby from SUV during armed standoff with dad
Mega Millions Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $425M jackpot
More News