Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania -- Police are seeking a woman who they said urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania.

West Mifflin police posted surveillance photos on their Twitter account. It is not known when the incident took place.



A Walmart representative told WPXI-TV an employee saw what the woman was doing.

In a statement, Walmart told the station it "it immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area."

Walmart said it is working with police to find the person and have her prosecuted.

In Texas, sheriff's deputies are investigating after a video surfaced on social media depicting a teen urinating on a shelf at a Walmart store.

EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a video surfaced on social media depicting a "vulgar act" at the Porter Walmart store.



The incident comes weeks after video posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from freezers at Walmarts in Texas and Louisiana.

EMBED More News Videos

MYSTERY LICKER: Blue Bell is working with police after video gone viral shows a woman licking the inside of a tub before sticking it back in a grocery freezer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniafoodvandalismu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 moms shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner
Skydiver knocked unconscious during midair collision in Ottawa
'Big Boy' leaves West Chicago
Suburban parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Man boards Red Line train after being stabbed in Rogers Park
Woman flees tow yard in the Loop, drags employee behind car
Show More
VIDEO: Kids run for cover during shooting at Mo. park
Red Cross offering donors gift cards due to blood supply shortage
Freund family home declared uninhabitable, may be torn down: Report
Residents of Manhattan subdivision say newer concrete driveways are cracking, flaking
Texas deputy turned TV actor charged in wife's murder
More TOP STORIES News