Police seeking to identify boy, 4, found on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a boy found on the South Side Tuesday morning.Police said the boy was found running across Garfield Boulevard near Seeley Avenue at about 7 a.m. The boy is about 4 years old and speaks Spanish with limited English and his first name is Miguel or Medill, police said.Anyone with information on the boy's identity is asked to contact 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.