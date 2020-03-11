Police seeking to identify man suspected of beating, robbing person on CTA bus on Near West Side

Chicago police released video of a man they suspect in a robbery and beating on a CTA bus in Chicago's Near West Side.

CHICAGO -- Police are asking the community for help identifying a person suspected of attacking and robbing a person Sunday on a CTA bus on the Near West Side.

The male punched a female passenger several times at 9:15 p.m. while they were on a bus at West Madison Street and South Hoyne Avenue, Chicago police said. He took her iPhone and ran off.

A video released by police appears to show the suspect's face. He is wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
