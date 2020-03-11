Police seeking to identify man suspected of beating, robbing person on CTA bus on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Police are asking the community for help identifying a person suspected of attacking and robbing a person Sunday on a CTA bus on the Near West Side.The male punched a female passenger several times at 9:15 p.m. while they were on a bus at West Madison Street and South Hoyne Avenue, Chicago police said. He took her iPhone and ran off.A video released by police appears to show the suspect's face. He is wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants and white shoes, police said.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.