Police shoot at armed person near Parkway Gardens complex; no one hit

CHICAGO -- A person was in custody after police fired gunshots, but didn't hit the person, Thursday near the Parkway Gardens complex on the South Side.The shooting happened at about noon after police responded to a call of a person with a gun, according to a media notification from Chicago police.Officers found a male with a gun and fired shots during an "armed confrontation" in the 6300 block of South King Drive, police said in the statement.The male was arrested after a foot chase and a gun was recovered, police said. No one was hit by gunfire.Police spokesman Tom Ahern shared a photo of the person's gun on the ground.Additional details were not immediately released.The shooting happened near the "O Block," the 6400 block of South King Drive, considered one of the deadliest streets in Chicago in terms of shootings. The block was once home to Michelle Obama.