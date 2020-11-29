chicago crime

Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Chicago police officer

CHICAGO -- A West Rogers Park man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots at a Chicago police officer Saturday on the North Side.

Gerardo Jasso, 35, is accused of firing at an officer during a stop in the 6200-block of North Oakley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

About 3:15 p.m., officers attempted to speak to Jasso after they saw him in a public way with an open can of alcohol, police said.

Jasso allegedly fled on foot and pointed and fired a handgun at an officer who then returned fire, police said. No one was struck, according to police.

A handgun was recovered from the scene and Jasso was arrested and charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge for drinking alcohol in the public way.

Jasso is expected to appear in bond court Sunday.
