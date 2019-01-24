Police surround Englewood home after following Lakeview robbery suspects

Chicago police surrounded a home in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning after following two suspects from a Lakeview armed robbery.Police said a man and woman robbed a woman at gunpoint in the 800-block of West Fletcher Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspects took the woman's purse, cell phone and the keys to her van.The suspects then fled in the victim's van and were spotted in the area of Belmont Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, police said. Officers followed the van to the 6600-block of South Bishop Street, where it was involved in a crash.Police said the suspects fled into a nearby building and refuse to come out and police and SWAT units have surrounded the building.No injuries have been reported.