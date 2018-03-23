Police: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in Aurora shootout

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect was killed and two officers injured in an exchange of gunfire Thursday night, Aurora police said. (WLS)

By
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
A suspect was killed and two officers injured in an exchange of gunfire Thursday night, Aurora police said.

Police identified him as 36-year-old Santiago Calderon of Aurora.

Police said two Special operations investigators followed a vehicle leaving a "known gang house" in the 200-block of South Lake Street at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday night. When they pulled the vehicle over in the first block of East Galena Boulevard, Calderon, who was driving the vehicle, fired shots at officers before fleeing eastbound, police said.

Calderon's vehicle hit another vehicle at Galena Boulevard and Broadway, and the driver ran from the car and exchanged shots with the two officers, police said. Calderon was fatally shot by officers on LaSalle Street between Galena Boulevard and Downer Place.

When officers went to render aid to Calderon, police said a gun was found at his side.

Although he admits his friend had a gun, Emanuel Edwards said the police had no right to shoot Calderon.

"He wasn't trying to kill the cops. He just shot in the air and fled," Edwards said.

The 24-year-old said the trouble began after he and Calderon left a home with the intent to go to the casino. Minutes later they were pulled over by two Special Operations Investigators who were watching the home.

"They flashed the lights. We pulled over. He said, 'I'm not going to jail,'" Edwards said.

The accident trapped Edwards in the car. The aftermath was captured on cell phone video by witnesses like barber shop owner Salvador Leon.

One officer sustained a non-life-threatening wound to the leg and the other officer was injured but was not shot, police said. Both officers were transported to an Aurora hospital, where they were treated and released.
The passenger in Calderon's vehicle did not flee and was taken into custody and later released. A 19-year-old man driving the vehicle that crashed with Calderon's refused medical treatment.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer injuredshootoutAurora
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News