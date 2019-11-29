SWAT team called to Portage Park apartment after man fires shots, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SWAT team is responding to a residence in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Chicago police said they received a call of shots fired around 6:48 a.m. Friday in the 5200-block of West Patterson Avenue. A man who fired the shots went back into his basement apartment and SWAT was called to the scene.

The CTA said #152 Addison buses are being temporarily rerouted via Addison, Central, Irving, Laramie, and Addison.

Police have not released additional details.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
