Police: Teen charged after making school threat in classmate's name

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Aurora police said a 15-year-old student has been charged after making a threat to West Aurora High School in another student's name.

Police said a social media post threatening a shooting at West Aurora appeared on Thursday night. Police were alerted and immediately launched an investigation.

The investigation deemed the threat not credible.

In the course of the investigation, police said they discovered the author of the post created it under the name of a classmate. The classmate was unaware his name was being used.

Police charged the 15-year-old boy who wrote the post with disorderly contact. They said they are working with the Kane County State's Attorney's Office as they seek felony charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatteenagerAurora
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News