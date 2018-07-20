Police: Thieves walk out with more than $300 in groceries after stolen credit card fails

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger. (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas --
Usually the self-checkout line is reserved for customers with a small amount of items or those in need of a quick in-and-out experience.

Instead, a La Porte couple is accused of using the self-checkout at Kroger to make a quick escape, stealing over $300 in groceries.

According to police, the couple entered the store in the 1300 block of West Fairmont on July 12.

While checking out, the couple attempted to use a stolen credit card, but the card didn't work.

After realizing the card was not working, the couple made a beeline out of the store with the stolen groceries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 281-842-3173.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftu.s. & worldsurveillance videoTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Duck boat sinks in Branson on Table Rock Lake, killing 17
Young woman possibly struck by lightning at Country Thunder, authorities say
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Special Olympics Flame of Eternal Hope dedication at Soldier Field
Boy, 3, left behind in hot day care van after field trip dies
87-year-old man mugged in Lincoln Square
Show More
XXXTentacion slaying: 4 indicted in rapper's murder
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A
More News