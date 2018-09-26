Police: Two shot near 35th Street Red Line station

35 31st/35th buses temp. rerouted WB: 35th, State, 33rd, Wentworth, and 35th; EB: 35th, Wentworth, 39th, State, and 35th. — cta (@cta) September 26, 2018

Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the 35th Street Red Line station, according to Chicago police.Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said preliminary investigation indicated there was a verbal altercation in the area of Youth Connections Charter School, an alternative school for 16 to 21-year-olds, located near the intersection of 35th and State Streets. Johnson said people fled the area westbound down 35th Street and ended up near the intersection of 35th and LaSalle Streets, where gunfire erupted.Johnson said there were two to three gunmen and two victims, both male, of unknown ages. One was transported to Stroger Hospital and the other was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, both in critical condition.Police said the offenders then fled in a Beige Ford Explorer.Johnson said police were working to confirm whether the two victims are students at the high school."We have a very good witness to this particular incident so we have some very good leads," Johnson said of the investigation.No offenders are in custody.Johnson said it's not known what caused the confrontation."What we can't predict is what will touch off situations like this," he said. "Social media is a huge driver of this type of violence, especially with the younger folks."He also said it takes more than police to address the city's violence."We have to have better education, better job opportunities, mental health treatment, all of that," he said. "But at the end of the day, it still pivots back to, we have to do a better job policing our own households, policing our own blocks, our own neighborhoods and our own communities."The CTA tweeted that buses in the area had been rerouted.