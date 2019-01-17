It's been more than a week since a high school student was murdered in Griffith, Indiana and authorities are expected to provide an update Thursday.Last Wednesday, 18-year-old high school student Alayna Ortiz was shot and killed. Police said all started just after 9 p.m. when a police officer working part time security at the Park West Apartments in Griffith heard what sounded like a car crash.When the officer got there, he saw a vehicle leaving the scene fast, it turned into a shopping plaza across the street and drove up to police officers there. That's when they learned 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz had been shot.Ortiz later died at a hospital. Police believe the deadly shot came from outside of the vehicle.The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task force was called in for the case. That means 20 to 25 additional investigators were working to find the shooter.