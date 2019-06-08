2 Chicago police officers seriously injured when squad slams into truck in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were seriously injured when a police vehicle slammed into a dump truck Saturday afternoon in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.The officers were responding to a call when they crashed into the truck just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago and California avenues, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.Two officers with head injuries were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. Police could not immediately confirm whether or not any civilians had been injured.The truck started leaking fuel after the accident and a hazardous materials cleanup response was requested, fire officials said.