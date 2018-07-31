Police warn of 3 violent robberies on same SE Side block in July

People have been violently robbed three times this month on the same block on the Southeast Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
People have been violently robbed three times this month on the same block on the Southeast Side.

Police sent out a safety alert to warn people in the 2300-block of East 95th Street. People were attacked on at 3 p.m. on July 17, 12 p.m. on July 22 and 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said two men have been grabbing women and robbing them. One of them has a handgun.

The suspected robbers may be driving a black four-door Chrysler, possibly a Sebring.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8273.
