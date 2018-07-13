Police warn of attempted strong arm robberies in Humboldt Park

Chicago police issued a warning for Humboldt Park residents after two attempted strong arm robberies near each other on the same day earlier in July.

Police said the first robbery occurred in the 4100-block of West Wabansia Avenue between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. on July 6. Hours later, at 9:15 a.m., a second robbery occurred in the 5000-block of West North Avenue.

In both robberies, police said an offender on a bike approached the victims and attempted to rob them of their personal belongings.

Police described the suspect as an African American man, 20-30 years old, 6 ft. tall and 280 lbs. with short black hair and a dark brown complexion.

If you have any information, contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.
