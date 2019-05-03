Police warn of downtown car break-ins; 5 teens charged in Loop garage break-in



200-block of S. State St. on May 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.



200-block of S. LaSalle St. on May 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.





100-block of W. Wacker Dr. on May 1, 2019 at 11:21 a.m.



200-block of N. Clark St. on May 1, 2019 between 12:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m.



200-block of S. Wabash Ave. on May 1-2, 2019 between 3:30 p.m.-12:25 a.m.



300-block of S. Michigan Ave. on May 2, 2019 at 2:42 a.m.



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert warning of thieves breaking into cars parked on the street and in garages downtown.One incident occurred Wednesday night in the 100-block of North Dearborn Street at about 11:36 p.m.Police chased the offenders on the streets around the Goodman and Chicago theatres. One ran onto the Red Line tracks in the 200-block of North State Street and was taken into custody.Four others were taken into custody in the first block of West Randolph Street, police said.The five teens, ages 17, 14, 13, and two 15 year olds, have each been charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land. The 17-year-old has also been charged with an additional count of criminal trespass to land, a misdemeanor count of theft and a misdemeanor count of CTA trespass.Police said there have been an additional six break-ins reported in the past two days. The additional break-ins occurred in the :Police are still searching for suspects involved int eh other break-ins and are reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8364.