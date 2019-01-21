Police warn of Englewood carjackings

Chicago police have issued a community alert after five recent carjackings in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the drivers were either sitting in parked cars or at stoplights when the thieves came up and pointed a gun at the drivers and demanded their cars.

The carjackings occurred in the:

  • 6100-block of South Carpenter Street at 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 1,

  • 6100-block of South Morgan Street at 4:14 a.m. on Jan. 3,

  • 5900-block of South Ashland Avenue at 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 10,

  • 1500-block West Garfield Boulevard at 5:-3 a.m. on Jan. 13,

  • 5700-block of South Laflin Street at 5:28 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8273.
