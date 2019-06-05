Police warn of Gold Coast, Streeterville robberies

In the five incidents, robbers ran up behind the victims and ripped their cell phones or purses right from their hands, police said.
The robberies occurred in the:
- 200-block of East Pearson Street in the evening on May 28,
- 800-block of North Lake Shore Drive in the evening last Friday,
- 100-block of East Oak Street in the evening on Monday,
- 200-block of East Chestnut Street in the evening on Monday,
- 800-block of North Lake Shore Drive in the evening on Monday.
Police said there are two male suspects, 5'05"-5'10", 130-160lbs and 14-18 years old and two female suspects, 5'03"-5'06", 130-160lbs and 17-21 years old. The suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle with tinted windows or a gray Ford.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.