Chicago police warn of home burglary spree on Northwest Side

CHICAGO --
Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries reported over the past two weeks in the Dunning and Schorsch Village neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each case, someone has pried or kicked open a front, side or rear door to enter a home and take jewelry, cash, computers or appliances, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In some of the cases, the suspect or suspects have also entered through windows.

The break-ins occurred:

Between 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 6700 block of West Irving Park;
Between 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 7100 block of West Addison;
About 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 7100 block of West Addison;
About 7:30 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 6900 block of West Belmont;

About 1:15 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 3200 block of North Normandy;
About 5 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 3300 block of North Normandy; and
Between noon on Jan. 2 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the 3500 block of North Normandy.

No suspect description was available Monday afternoon. Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
