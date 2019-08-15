Police warn of man groping women in Little Village



2200-block of South Ridgeway Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. on June 5,



2300-block of South Millard Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. on June 19,





3600-block of West 24th Street at about 10 a.m. on July,



2200-block of South Avers at about 10 a.m. on July 15.



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a man who has been groping women in the Little Village neighborhood.In three of the incidents, police said the man approached women from behind and touched them inappropriately. In the fourth incident, the suspect was seen following the victim.The incidents occurred in the:The suspect was often seen wearing red pants, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.