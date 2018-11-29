Police warn of more North Side robberies involving women posing as ride-share drivers

Chicago police have issued an alert warning people on the North Side about two new robberies involving fake ride-share drivers.Police say two or three women pull up, pretend to be the victims' ride-share driver then rob them once they're inside the vehicle.The latest robberies occurred in the 1100-block of North Clark Street during the morning hours on November 15 and in the 600-block of North Dearborn Street in the morning hours last Saturday.Previous robberies occurred in:-2300-block of North Ashland Ave., Friday, August 31, 2018 in the morning hours.-400-block of North Wells St., Sunday, September 16, 2018 in the morning hours.-700-block of North Wells St., Friday, September 21, 2018 in the morning hours.-300-block of West Locust St., Saturday, September 27, 2018 in the morning hours.-600-block of West Grand Ave., Monday, September 29, 2018 in the morning hours.-700-block of North Wells St., Tuesday, September 30, 2018 in the morning hours.-100 W. Kinzie St., Sunday, October 21, 2018 in the morning hours.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.