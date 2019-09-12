Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued alerts after a series of armed robberies and cell phone thefts on the Near North Side.

At least four armed robberies have been reported. Police said the offender starts up a conversation with victims, then pulls out a gun and robs them.

The armed robberies occurred in the:

  • First block of East Chicago Avenue in the evening of August 28,

  • 200-block of East Pearson St. in the evening of September 3,

  • 200-block of West Grand Ave. in the early morning hours of September 7,

  • 700-block of North Michigan Avenue in the early morning hours of September 10.



Police have also issued another alert a pair of robbers are ripping cell phones right out of people's hands on the Near North side.

Police said at least seven people had their phones stolen in the last month.

The robberies occurred in the:

  • 600 block of North Wells St., in the evening of August 3,

  • First block of West Grand Ave., in the morning of August 7,

  • 100-200 block of East Chestnut St. in the morning of Aug 18,


  • First block of West Huron St., in the evening of August 29,

  • First block of West Walton St., in the evening Thursday, August 29,

  • 1100-block of North Clark St. in the morning of August 31,

  • 600-block of North Michigan Ave. in the evening of Sept. 1.


Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidestreetervilleriver northchicago crimearmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen dies after being pulled from high school pool in NW Indiana
Storms lead to flash flooding in McHenry, Lake, Ill., counties
Man's body found in burning minivan on South Side
1 charged after suspicious package found in Logan Square mailbox
Man charged with attempted sexual assault Boystown apartment building
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Wisconsin brothers accused in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme
Show More
Top 2020 presidential contenders finally on same stage for debate on ABC
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Mom says 4-year-old walked out of TX school, no one noticed
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, storms in the evening Thursday
Matteson principal's past sex misconduct allegations force resignation
More TOP STORIES News