Police warn of North Side bike shop burglaries

Chicago police have issued an alert about thieves targeting North Side bicycle shops this month.Police said burglars forced their way into the businesses by smashing the glass of the front door, then they stole bicycles from inside and rode away on them.The robberies occurred in the 4700-block of North Damen Avenue at 4:30 a.m. on January 12 and 23 as well as in the 2400-block of North Clark at about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.