Police warn of pick pockets on downtown CTA platforms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning for CTA riders about a string of pick pocket thefts over the last three weeks on downtown train platforms.

Police said the pick pocketers work as a team, as one person creates a diversion, while a second person takes the victim's wallet. The suspects then head to an ATM and clear out the person's bank account.

The incidents occurred in the:

  • 300-block of South Dearborn Street at 2:47 p.m. on September 19;

  • First block of North Dearborn Street at 3:37 p.m. on September 23;

  • First block of West Jackson Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. on September 23;


  • 200-block of South State Street at 5 p.m. on September 24;

  • 1100-block of South State Street at 10:30 p.m. on September 28;

  • 200-block of South Wabash Avenue at 3:20 p.m. on September 30;

  • 200-block of South Wabash Avenue at 8 p.m. on October 1;

  • 200-block of South State Street at 5 p.m. on October 2;


  • First block of North Dearborn Street at 7:30 p.m. on October 2.


This latest alert follows another one from last week. Police warned of a pickpocketing team targeting riders on the trains and platforms, they released photos of the men they say are responsible. They almost always are seen wearing baseball hats.

They have not yet linked the two cases together, but it may be possible these two men are the suspects in all of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.
