Police warn of robbers posing as ride-share-drivers on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert about a pair of robbers posing as ride-share drivers on the North Side.

Police said in each of the incidents, the victims entered the vehicles believing them to be ride-share vehicles and were then robbed by force or at gunpoint by two women.

Each of the robberies occurred in the early morning hours. The robberies occurred in the:

  • 700-block of North Larrabee Street on June 24;

  • First block of West Hubbard Street on June 30;

  • 600-block of North Franklin Street on July 22;

  • First block of West Hubbard Street on August 5;

  • 400-block of North Dearborn Street on August 10;

  • 2100-block of North Dayton Street on August 12.


The suspected robbers are described by police as women, 5'05"-5'09", 120-150 pounds and 20-30 year old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ridesharerobberyChicagoNear North SideLincoln ParkRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North
Top Stories
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
Families mourning after 8 children killed in Little Village fire
Woman severely beaten, sexually assaulted in West Town, police say
Minooka man charged with murder threw baby to make it stop crying, police say
Lane closures in effect for Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project
Kankakee boy, 8, dies of gunshot wound
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
'Everybody was screaming in fear': Chicagoans describe escape from Jacksonville shooting
Show More
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory for much of Chicago area Monday
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
More News