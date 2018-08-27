Police warn of robbers posing as ride-share-drivers on North Side

700-block of North Larrabee Street on June 24;



First block of West Hubbard Street on June 30;



600-block of North Franklin Street on July 22;



First block of West Hubbard Street on August 5;



400-block of North Dearborn Street on August 10;



2100-block of North Dayton Street on August 12.

Chicago police have issued an alert about a pair of robbers posing as ride-share drivers on the North Side.Police said in each of the incidents, the victims entered the vehicles believing them to be ride-share vehicles and were then robbed by force or at gunpoint by two women.Each of the robberies occurred in the early morning hours. The robberies occurred in the:The suspected robbers are described by police as women, 5'05"-5'09", 120-150 pounds and 20-30 year old.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.