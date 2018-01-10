Woman fatally struck by car while crossing street in Niles, police say

(Shutterstock)

NILES, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman in her early 60s has died after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in northwest suburban Niles on Wednesday night, police said.

At around 7:22 p.m., the woman was crossing the street in the 8300-block of Golf Road when a Kia Sorrento travelling east bound on the inner lane struck her. The first officer on the scene performed CPR on the woman before the Niles Fire Department transported her to Lutheran General Hospital.

She was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., police said.

Police said Golf Road was closed between Washington Street and Milwaukee Avenue as they investigated the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckperson strucktraffic fatalitiesNiles
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News