Woman sexually assaulted inside limo after being offered ride in Gold Coast, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was sexually assaulted by a man inside a limo in the Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.The woman was walking in the 1200-block of North State Street at about 4:30 a.m. when police said a man offered her a ride in his black stretch limo. When she entered, the suspect asked for payment and then sexually assaulted her, police said.Neighbors in the area were perplexed over the woman's decision to get inside the car.The suspect is described by police as about 30 years old, five feet nine inches tall with a slim build and short or medium length dark wavy hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380."I feel sorry for that woman, but somebody should have taught her that's dangerous," Mike Tennant said."I wouldn't get in the car. I would tell my daughter not to get in the car," Lisa Olan said.But others said the limousine may have provided a false sense of security."I could see especially because it was a limousine, like she probably felt - I could see her feeling more comfortable with it being kind of like a business because that's like a business car," Jarius Groves said.This incident comes days after a young woman in South Carolina was murdered after she got into a vehicle she believed was an Uber.In this particular incident, it was not a ride share vehicle. But those we spoke with say in times like these, you can never be too careful who you trust and what rides you take."I think people have gotten so used to just trusting people and it's gotten worse," Tennant said. "It's not a time to trust anyone. It's a sad reality. You've got to be careful.""There's just crazy people out there and everybody has to be careful you never know where or when something might occur or what peoples intentions are," Groves said.