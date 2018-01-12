Woman stabs man attempting to sexually assault her, police say

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 35-year-old woman stabbed a man who was trying to sexually assault her Friday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department said.

Police said at around 4:10 p.m., the 30-year-old man was attempting to sexually assault the woman when she took out a weapon and stabbed him in the forehead.

The attack happened in the 1000-block of North Lawler Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. He was in police custody Friday evening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingattempted sex assaultchicago violencechicago crimechicago police departmentChicagoAustin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News