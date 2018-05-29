Belgium shooting: 3 killed, including 2 policewomen, after attacker stabs officers, steals their guns

EMBED </>More Videos

An attacker stabbed officers, stole their guns and then opened fire in Liege, Belgium on Tuesday, killing at least three. The Belgium federal prosecutor's office said "there are elements that make us believe that it was a terror attack." (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Photo)

LIEGE, Belgium --
Two policewomen are among the three dead after a shooting and stabbing attack in Belgium on Tuesday.

The attack took place near a school in Liege, which is about 60 miles east of Brussels.

Officials said the attacker stabbed officers, stole their guns and opened fire on the officers. He also killed a 22-year-old passenger when he opened fire on a car nearby.

Police later shot and killed the gunman. He had earlier fled to a nearby college and taken a female hostage. No students at the college were harmed, and the gunman was flushed out of the building.

Sources told ABC News that the suspect was Benjamin Herman, a Belgian national who police knew to have been radicalized in prison.

The Belgium federal prosecutor's office told ABC News that "there are elements that make us believe that it was a terror attack."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingstabbingpolice officerpolice officer killedu.s. & world
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News