Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announces reopening plan for offices under her: WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle held news conference Wednesday to discuss plans for reopening offices under her.

Preckwinkle was joined at the press conference by Interim Bureau Chief of Asset Management Elizabeth Granato and Director of Facilities Management Bilqis Jacobs.

"Offices of the president employees will return to work in phases over the next few weeks and the county facilities will reopen to the public on July 6," Preckwinkle said.

Officials said employees and members of the public will need to undergo a health screening and temperature check before entering a county building. A face mask or covering will also be required and there will be signage reminding people to maintain distance from others.

Last week, Preckwinkle announced that $40 million would be going toward the county's COVID-19 contact tracing program. The investment means the county will be able to trace 3,000 contacts per day.

