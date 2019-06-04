Politics

19th Amendment passed 100 years ago, approving equal voting rights for women

WASHINGTON -- Votes for women. That means something much different today than it did a century ago.

Tuesday, June 4th, marks the 100 year anniversary of the United States Senate passing the 19th Amendment- giving women and men equal voting rights.

CNN reports the U.S. Library of Congress has a new exhibition to celebrate the centennial anniversary of this historic moment.

The exhibition is titled: Shall Not Be Denied: Women Fight for the Vote. It tells the story of one of the largest reforms in American history.

Visitors of the exhibit can trace the history of the movement from before 1848 until the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920.

"The 100-year anniversary of the women's rights to vote means so much in a time when we are discussing so many of the same issues. And so, to have this celebration, to have this reflection, means that we hope people will look to the future by looking to the past," said Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress.

The exhibition features handwritten letters, speeches, and scrapbooks created by American suffragists.

The exhibit is on display at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. from now until September 2020.
