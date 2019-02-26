14th Ward election underway as incumbent Burke under investigation

He may have a federal extortion charge hanging over his head, but Alderman Ed Burke was confident Tuesday that voters of the 14th Ward would send him back to City Hall as they have for the past 50 years."I feel good about it. I think the campaign turned out fine. If you drive through the neighborhood, you can see the signs," Burke said.With two Latino candidates running against Burke in a majority Hispanic ward, it's the first election in decades where he's been forced to work hard and spend some of his multimillion dollar campaign war chest."He's been using his money by using other Latinos to helm him. That all plays a factor," said Tanya Patino, one of Burke's challengers.Patino says Burke uses intimidation to stay in power. She fears his tactics may still work. To force Burke into his first runoff, Patino is counting on her support from Congressman Chuy Garcia."Him being honest all those years with different political positions that he has held really helps to have his support and endorsement goes a long way," she said.Candidate Jamie Guzman is hoping endorsements by the Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times will help his grassroots campaign. Though Guzman is worried about low turnout, which typically helps the incumbent."But at the same time, I want to say I have faith in people and I want to believe that people are paying attention to what's been going on and people are paying attention to what the incumbent has been taking part in," Guzman said.Burke maintained his innocence as he visited his polling place."I haven't done anything wrong, haven't done anything immoral, haven't done anything illegal," he said.