u.s. & world

Trump Administration deploys 160 additional troops to US-Mexico border

The Trump Administration says it's deploying additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico Border amid novel coronavirus concerns.

160 active-duty soldiers will be shifted from their standby location in Louisiana to the southern border.

They are expected to be in place for the next two weeks.

Officials says the move is in response to COVID-19 virus fears and recent court rulings against the administration's restrictive border enforcement policies against asylum seekers.

The asylum policy requires migrants to wait in Mexico until their court date in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmexicothe white housesoldierscoronavirusmilitaryborder patrolu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Cruise ship in limbo off Calif. coast as anti-virus controls spread
How airlines are cleaning planes in response to coronavirus outbreak
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Bernie Sanders cancels Rockford rally
How airlines are cleaning planes in response to coronavirus outbreak
Grand Crossing shooting leaves 6 hurt, suspects in custody
First woman to vote in Illinois honored by new suffrage exhibit
Historic Mark Twain SRO reopens
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer, breezy Saturday
Show More
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Jussie Smollett's attempt to throw out new charges rejected
1 injured in Gage Park exchange of gunfire involving off-duty cop
Near North stabbing leaves man seriously hurt: CPD
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
More TOP STORIES News