POLITICS

2 Brazilian boys who were being held in Chicago reunited with fathers

EMBED </>More Videos

Two boys from Brazil were reunited with their fathers after a federal judge in Chicago ordered the federal government to get it done. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two boys from Brazil were reunited with their fathers after a federal judge in Chicago ordered the federal government to get it done.

Days ago, a federal judge ordered the boys be reunited by 1:48 p.m. Thursday. He also ordered that the government be barred from deporting their fathers without their sons.

Attorneys said the two families were reunited before the deadline.

The 9-year-old boy and his father were reunited in Chicago sometime Thursday morning. They are in the process of being transferred to the Berks Detention Facility in Pennsylvania.

As for the 16-year-old, attorneys say he was reunited with his father in Texas sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
They were both released with ankle monitoring systems and were taken to a halfway house in El Paso before they move on to the East Coast to live with sponsors.

Neither family was in attendance Thursday in court.

"We have not received any feedback from our clients about how it went. We are hopeful that father and son are happily reunited after 48 days of separation and are enjoying time together as a family," said attorney Amy Rubenstein.

The father of the 16-year-old said he was seeking asylum to avoid a drug kingpin. The father of the 9-year-old said he was seeking asylum because he had borrowed money to come to the United States and the people he borrowed from are now after him.

The team of attorneys and organizations representing the families are calling it a victory, but one with a long road ahead.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationcourtbrazilu.s. & worldchildrenmexicoborder crisisChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 Brazilian boys in Chicago hoping to be reunited with fathers
POLITICS
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot unveils ethics plan
Former Trump adviser Chicagoan George Papadopoulos may scrap plea deal
Chicago launches new information portal on website
More Politics
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News