POLITICS

2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted a visa to the US after lawsuit, dies

EMBED </>More Videos

The two-year-old Yemeni boy who was on life support at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland has died. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The two-year-old Yemeni boy who was on life support at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland has died.

RELATED: Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital


"We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives," said Ali Hassan, Abdullah's father. "We want to thank everyone for your love and support at this difficult time. We ask you to kindly keep Abdullah and our family in your thoughts and prayers."

Abdullah Hassan suffered from a rare brain disease. His mother Shaima Swileh was reunited with her dying son last Thursday after not being able to enter the country because of President Trump's travel ban.

RELATED: Yemeni mother arrives in Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son

A lawsuit was filed and Swileh was granted a waiver.

Hassan's funeral service is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Lodi.

In a statement, CAIR-SV Civil Rights Attorney Saad Sweilem, who represents the family, said, "Ali and Shaima are in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of dear Abdullah. With their courage, this family has inspired our nation to confront the realities of Donald Trump's Muslim Ban. In his short life, Abdullah has been a guiding light for all of us in the fight against xenophobia and family separation."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfamilyhealthchildren's healthu.s. & worldtravelbanPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
Yemeni mom granted US visa to be with dying 2-year-old son in Oakland
Travel ban keeps Yemeni mom from sick child in Oakland
14th Amendment controversy: Can Pres. Trump change the Constitution?
Deported Oakland nurse returns to U.S. in time for the holidays
POLITICS
Weekend Watch: FBI raids Alderman Ed Burke's offices
Chicago EPA preparing to halt operations due to gov't shutdown
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Michelle Obama voted most admired woman by Americans, poll shows
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Crash that killed man, 72, in Niles was not hit-and-run
1 dead after crashes close all Eastbound lanes on Bishop Ford between Rt. 394, Tri-State Tollway
Hotel employees who asked black guest making phone call to leave fired
Alcohol likely involved in crash that sent car into Beach Park home
Man gropes 4-year-old, threatens to kill mom on New York train
Ferrari caught on camera plunging off dock
Baby weighing nearly 15 pounds breaks hospital record
Newark travelers warned of Christmas Eve measles exposure
Show More
Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company
'Severely disoriented' woman, 84, crashes vehicle inside Brookfield Zoo
Man shot while waiting for date in Chatham
Man wielding 2 knives shot by police in Glendale Heights
Multi-vehicle crash sends tow truck crashing into CTA Blue Line station
More News