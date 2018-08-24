POLITICS

39th Ward Alderman Margaret Laurino not seeking re-election

Alderman Margaret Laurino of the 39th Ward had announced Friday that she will not be seeking re-election.

Laurino has served the 39th Ward for more than two decades.

"It has been decades since I was a young girl at St. Edwards, but my love for the 39th Ward has only intensified," Laurino said in a statement. "Improvements have been significant under my leadership during the past 24 years. It is one of the safest in the city with a flourishing quality of life.


In a statement, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, "For over two decades, Alderman Laurino has been advocating, fighting for and serving the residents of the 39th Ward. I've been proud to partner with her when I was a member of Congress and as Mayor, and I'm even more proud to call Marge a dear friend. She's never been shy in making it clear that her community is her priority, and that passion for public service can be seen in the Albany Park Stormwater Tunnel, in the new annexes at Sauganash and Palmer elementary schools, in the new science labs at Von Steuben high school, in the new Albany Park and Independence libraries, on the roads, in community parks, at neighborhood businesses and so much more. Marge works her fingers to the bone, stands up for what she believes in and calls it like she sees it. In my eyes, there's no higher praise."
