ITEAM

Aaron Schock: "government violated my rights," staged "cover-up"

EMBED </>More Videos

The once-rising GOP star and downstate congressman reacts to reviled prosecutor being cut from corruption case. (WLS)

By and Barb Markoff and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Scandalized ex-Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock went back on offense Wednesday, telling the ABC7 I-Team that "there is no doubt the government violated my rights. And there is no doubt the government lied." As his corruption trial nears, Schock says "the only question now is whether they are above the law or held to the same standard as the everyday Americans they seek to prosecute."

The former downstate Congressman hadn't won many skirmishes since he resigned from office and was indicted. Then on Wednesday, a federal judge signed off on the withdrawal of Schock's nemesis prosecutor in the case against him, prompting the once-rising Republican star to lash out at U.S. authorities who seek to put him in jail.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Bass sent a notice to the federal court in Urbana that he was withdrawing from the prosecution team. No reason was provided, court records do not reveal a backstory and federal authorities have not offered an explanation but through the investigation into allegations of corruption by Schock, the downstate Republican's legal team has accused Bass of misleading a federal judge and inappropriately inquiring about Schock's sexuality.

"The vast majority of federal prosecutors are hard-working, dedicated people who fully adhere to the cause of justice and their ethical obligations" said Schock's attorney George Terwilliger in a statement to the I-Team. "It is so sad when there is an aberration and an exception to that honorable practice" Terwilliger said. The Schock legal team had upbraided Bass in court and in public, accusing him of heavy-handedness.

Bass had led the prosecution team for more than three years-and his termination from the case would seem to be ill-timed: just as a trial date is about to be set. A scheduling hearing is set to take place on July 6 with Judge Colin Bruce. The phone conference will likely result in a trial date for the Schock prosecution. An assistant prosecutor on the case is said to be preparing to take over the lead chair.

While it is unusual for the top prosecutor on any criminal case to step aside so close to trial, the long-time prosecutor will apparently still lead central Illinois' public-corruption unit.

Bass was subjected to several uncomfortable court proceedings last year when the judge complained that he had been misled by the prosecutor; Schock's attorneys accused Bass of improperly poking into Schock's personal life and sexuality; and House of Representatives attorneys alleged that investigators under Bass pulled off "an apparent theft" of congressional records for use in the case.

Schock is charged with wire fraud, mail fraud, filing false federal tax returns, submitting inaccurate reports to the Federal Election Commission, making false statements and theft of government funds and resigned from Congress in 2015. He was indicted the following year and has pleaded not guilty.

"The government was found to have violated my 5th amendment constitutional rights eleven separate times" Schock told the I-Team late Wednesday. "They then lied to the federal judge in official court documents in an attempt to cover it up."

Bass' mysterious exit from the headliner case comes just a few weeks after Schock's pre-trial appeals were denied and the way cleared for proceedings to begin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsiteamgovernmentcongress
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ITEAM
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Former White Sox pitcher pleads guilty on cocaine charge
Auburn Gresham woman blown out of the water by cost of waterproofing fix
Chicago Gangs, Inc.: street gangs franchise across U.S.
Ex-White Sox pitcher expected to plead guilty in U.S. cocaine case
More iteam
POLITICS
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot unveils ethics plan
Former Trump adviser Chicagoan George Papadopoulos may scrap plea deal
Chicago launches new information portal on website
More Politics
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Show More
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
More News