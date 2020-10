ABC 7 Chicago to host digital town hall to explore expectations for office holders after upcoming election; Stacey Baca to moderate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, will examine the hopes and expectations of civic and community leaders for those who will be holding office after the upcoming election. ABC 7 Weekend Morning Anchor/Reporter Stacey Baca will moderate this hour-long, virtual town hall available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, October 29th at 2:00 PM.With the elections coming up next week, this town hall will also explore what Chicago leaders, representing diverse communities around the city, are doing to remind constituents that their voices are critical both at the voting booth in-person and via mail-in ballot. Stacey Baca will lead a discussion on how the next class of elected officials, regardless of party affiliation, can have a positive impact on our city, state and the communities who need the most resources. What should elected officials be expected to accomplish during their first few months in office and how can they be true partners in developing safe, strong and healthy communities. Are there specific policies and actions that can bring swift results to underserved communities?Guest panelists include:-Paul H. Luu, Chief Executive Officer, Chinese American Service League (CASL)-Felicia Davis, President and CEO, Chicago Foundation for Women-Angie Lobo, Executive Director, Indo-American Center-Dennis Mondero, Executive Director, Chinese Mutual Aid Association-Rey B. Gonzalez, President & CEO, El Valor-Perri Irmer, President/CEO, DuSable Museum of African American History-Karen Wilson-Freeman, President & CEO, Chicago Urban LeagueThe virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/ ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.