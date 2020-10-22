vote 2020

2020 Election: ABC News Political Director Rick Klein answers questions about polling, battleground states and what to expect Nov. 3

Election Day is less than two weeks away, but we don't blame you if you still have a lot of questions.

ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz is asking Rick Klein, ABC News' political director and expert on all things Election Day, what we should expect to see on Nov. 3.

Klein will go over the possible scenarios for Election Night, which battleground states ABC News is watching closely, and when we might know the winner. (Small spoiler: Don't expect to go to sleep Election Night knowing who the next president is.)

He'll also talk give us a behind-the-scenes look at how ABC News calls elections and projects the winner.

And after 2016, many Americans want to know: Can we trust the polling? Klein will dive into what the polls tell us now, and what went wrong in analyzing them last time around.

Watch our Election Ask Me Anything with Rick Klein, political director at ABC News, at 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT. You can check back here to watch live or stream the chat on our CTV apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire).
