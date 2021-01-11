Politics

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigning citing 'recent events'

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON -- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down from his post, days after criticizing President Donald Trump over the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Wolf said in a message to staff that he would step down at 11:59 p.m. Monday, even though he had earlier said he planned to remain in his job. He said Pete Gaynor, who ran the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would become the acting homeland security secretary.

The resignation comes a day before Trump is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Last week, Wolf asked Trump and all elected officials to "strongly condemn the violence" that took place at the Capitol. Five people died, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Wolf said he has condemned violence on both sides of the political aisle, specifically directed at law enforcement. He tweeted "we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends" and called that unacceptable.
