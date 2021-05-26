After Hamas, Israel ceasefire, IN Gov. Holcomb travels at invite of Netanyahu during 'hour of need'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's governor traveled to Israel in the wake of the ceasefire to the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.Gov. Eric Holcomb's office announced Tuesday morning he would be in Israel Tuesday and Wednesday at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The Republican governor said in a statement that he stands in support of Israel "during such an hour of need."The governor's office says Holcomb will return to Indiana on Thursday and that the trip is being paid for by a nonprofit group whose directors include his 2016 and 2020 campaign managers.