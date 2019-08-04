Politics

Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- A spokesman for Mitch McConnell says the Senate majority leader tripped outside his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture.

David Popp, a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican, said in a statement Sunday afternoon that McConnell fell on his outdoor patio, but has been treated and released after getting medical attention. The statement says he is working from home in Louisville and "will continue to work from home" after his fall.

The statement also says McConnell has expressed his sympathies to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following the recent mass shootings in those communities by contacting two Senate colleagues for those states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssenate
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Mt. Sinai closes ER amidst violent weekend with 40 shot, 3 killed
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, with some isolated storms Sunday
Edens Expressway NB lanes reopen after fatal multi-car crash
Show More
FBI offering $10K reward for information on missing Gary woman
Robbers pretend to ask for lighter or sell cigarettes on CTA property: police
Chicago man killed behind Indiana apartment: authorities
Chicago Park District to open registration for fall programs
Woman, 47, critically hurt after hit-and-run in Humboldt Park
More TOP STORIES News