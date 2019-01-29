Alderman Danny Solis has resigned as chairman of the City Council Zoning Committee amid a report he secretly recorded Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan for the feds.The Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday that the FBI secretly recorded Madigan discussing a hotel project and the possibility that the developer might become a client of his private law firm. According to the report, Alderman Danny Solis put the developer in touch with Madigan.In a statement, Madigan said: "To my knowledge, I am not under investigation by the Office of the U.S. Attorney and I have not been contacted by the U.S. Attorney relative to Dan Solis."The report cites a 2016 affidavit that lays out in detail corruption including sex acts, Viagra and campaign contributions in exchange for City Council approvals. The investigation on City Council's powerful Zoning Committee chairman reportedly began in 2014."It's a sad statement that we are allowing the US attorney and FBI to be the cleansing solution to weed out corruption and government," mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot said .Mayoral candidates were quick to jump on the latest revelations as they called for ethics reforms and pointed fingers at each other. Paul Vallas labeled his opponents Toni Preckwinkle, Susana Mendoza, Gery Chico and Bill Daley the "Burke 4" for their connections to Alderman Ed Burke. Solis' cooperation with the feds led to corruption charges against Burke."The problem is we have a political machine and a government that is tied they are like conjoined twins sharing the same organ and that organ is money," Vallas said.Susana Mendoza, who released her own ethics reform proposal this week, said it's not fair to paint her with the same brush with other people's negative actions."I've always conducted myself with the highest level of integrity, I won't let anyone whether its Paul Vallas or anyone else question that," Mendoza said.Mendoza, Lightfoot and Vallas are calling for an end to aldermanic prerogative, the city council practice that gives alderman the power to green or red light projects in their wards.When asked Tuesday morning to comment about the Solis report, Toni Preckwinkle had nothing to say."I have no comment, thank you," Preckwinkle said.A few hours after the "no comment," Preckwinkle did release a written statement calling for Danny Solis to resign as alderman and chair of the Zoning Committee, which he later did.In a statement, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said: "Alderman Danny Solis has recognized that he cannot effectively preside over the matters before the Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards, and he has communicated with my office his intent to resign as Chairman. I commend him for making the right decision for the City Council and the City of Chicago."