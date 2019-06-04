Politics

Alderman Ed Burke in court Tuesday on corruption charges

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke will go before a judge Tuesday morning on corruption charges.

Alderman Burke is expected to plead not guilty to federal racketeering and bribery charges during his arraignment.

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls on Alderman Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed against him
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on Alderman Ed Burke to resign during a news conference Friday morning.



Last week, a grand jury handed down a 19-count indictment against the 14th Ward alderman. Burke and his top political aide Peter Andrews were named as defendants in a federal bribery case against Lake Forest developer Charles Cui.

Burke is accused of using his position as Finance Committee chair to solicit and extort business for his private tax law firm. Prosecutors said Cui used Burke's law firm for property tax appeal work as Cui tried to secure permits for a Northwest Side redevelopment.

I-TEAM: Real estate developer charged as result of Ald. Ed Burke investigation
EMBED More News Videos

The I-Team reports on Charles H. Cui, a Lake Forest real estate developer, the first additional person charged by federal prosecutors in connection to the Alderman Ed Burke investi



Burke was secretly recorded by former Alderman Danny Solis, who wore a wire for the FBI. When developers of Chicago's Old Main Post Office allegedly didn't hire Burke's firm, Burke is allegedly heard saying "They can go (expletive) themselves."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called on the alderman to resign. Burke and Andrews are both due in court at 10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplake forestarcher heightscrimeracketeeringchicago city councilbriberyextortion
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Mayor Lightfoot calls on Ald. Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed
Mayor Lightfoot calls on Ald. Burke to resign after allegations in federal bribery case
Real estate developer charged as result of Ald. Ed Burke investigation
New court documents 'suggest there's more out there' in Burke probe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, woman injured in Will County home invasion
Facebook contractor pledged to refund customers, but not all have gotten money back
American couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel: Officials
Mayor, police meet after 52 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Tuesday with showers early and late
Austin boy raises $22k for border wall by selling hot cocoa
Livingston Co. teacher charged with criminal sex assault of student
Show More
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
Jay-Z becomes world's first rapper billionaire
Jury selection begins in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman appear in court
U of Chicago librarian ends James Holzhauer's Jeopardy winning streak
More TOP STORIES News