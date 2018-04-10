POLITICS

Ald. Zalewski resigning, mayor to choose replacement

Longtime Chicago alderman Michael Zalewski is resigning.

Longtime Chicago alderman Michael Zalewski is resigning.

He's been a city of Chicago of employee for over 40 years, 23 year of them as the alderman of the Southwest Side's 23rd Ward. But, Michael Zalewski says it's time to call it quits. the veteran alderman is resigning the end of May.

His replacement is likely to be Latino. After the ward maps changed a few years ago, the 23rd Ward, which includes Midway Airport, became a majority Hispanic ward. Resigning before Zalewski's term ends, allows Mayor Rahm Emanuel to appoint someone who will have a head start going into the 2019 elections.

Stepping down also means finding a replacement for Zalewksi's job as the chairman of City Council's Aviation Committee. The council's Latino Caucus suggests the new chairman should be Latino as well. Alderman Ricardo Munoz (22nd Ward) believes he would be a good candidate.

Meantime, 61-year-old Alderman Zalewki says he is looking forward to many years ahead of retirement and not worrying about the responsibilities of his ward.
