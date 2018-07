Longtime Chicago alderman Ricardo Munoz announced Monday that he would not seek re-election next year.The 22nd Ward alderman explained his reasons for resignation on WTTW's "Chicago Tonight.""What better time to go out than when you're on top and able to now open the door for young leadership in the 22nd Ward," he said.Munoz, the city's fourth longest-serving alderman, has represented the West Side for more than 25 years.His term is up next May.