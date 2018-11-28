POLITICS

Alderman Willie Cochran to appear in court Wednesday in federal corruption case

A prominent Chicago alderman is expected back in court Wednesday in a federal bribery case.

A prominent Chicago alderman is expected back in court Wednesday in a federal bribery case.

Willie B. Cochran has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges. Court filings indicate that Wednesday's hearing is for a change-of-plea. But Cochran's attorney emailed ABC7 saying they will set a trial date Wednesday.

Prosecutors said that Cochran stole money from a charitable fund, spending some of it at casinos and using some for his daughter's college tuition.

Cochran will not be running for re-election as alderman of Chicago's 20th Ward.
