Alderman Willie Cochran to appear in court Wednesday in federal corruption case

CHICAGO (WLS) --A prominent Chicago alderman is expected back in court Wednesday in a federal bribery case.
Willie B. Cochran has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges. Court filings indicate that Wednesday's hearing is for a change-of-plea. But Cochran's attorney emailed ABC7 saying they will set a trial date Wednesday.
Prosecutors said that Cochran stole money from a charitable fund, spending some of it at casinos and using some for his daughter's college tuition.
Cochran will not be running for re-election as alderman of Chicago's 20th Ward.