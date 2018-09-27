BRETT KAVANAUGH

'Me Too' activist Alyssa Milano attends hearing as Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify

EMBED </>More Videos

High drama in Senate as Kavanaugh-Ford hearing nears. Lana Zak reports during Action News Mornings on September 27, 2018.

By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM and LAURIE KELLMAN
WASHINGTON --
Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano says she was attending the hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill as a guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Actress Alyssa Milano talks to the media after she arrived for the Senate Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.



Milano told ABC News she traveled from Los Angeles to support Dr. Ford.

"I felt like I needed to be here to show my solidarity for Dr. Ford," she said. "On this day that will be very difficult for her."

WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee hearing


The actress said she remembered watching the Anita Hill hearing when she was "almost 20."

"I remember thinking what a strong, amazing, solid woman she was to come forward. What a service she was doing for all women," Milano told ABC News.

She added, "We are in a different time. Women are standing together now in solidarity."

ABC LIVE UPDATES: Kavanaugh, Ford testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsupreme courtsexual misconductbrett kavanaugh
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of hearing
BRETT KAVANAUGH
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of hearing
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
3rd Kavanaugh accuser submits allegation to Senate panel
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing
Early voting for midterm elections begins Thursday at limited locations
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of hearing
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony enters 4th day
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing
'All of these women cannot be lying': Avenatti on Kavanaugh accusers
1 killed, 2 injured after car hits light pole on South Side
Maddox Ritch: Police plead for witness info on missing boy; 911 calls released
Restaurant employee stabbed in Logan Square
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl with rare disorder
'I'M INNOCENT': Teen accused of killing parents speaks for 1st time
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer and pleasant Thursday
GoPro captures seal slapping kayaker with octopus
Cubs clinch 4th straight playoff spot, top Pirates 7-6 in 10
Mickey Mouse exhibition preview opens in Chicago Saturday
Early voting for midterm elections begins Thursday at limited locations
More News